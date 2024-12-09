Left Menu

Consensus in Jharkhand: Rabindra Nath Mahato Nominated Again for Speaker

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the ruling alliance has proposed Rabindra Nath Mahato for Speaker of the Jharkhand Assembly. Mahato, who held the role previously, is expected to be re-elected unanimously during the assembly's four-day session. Mahato recently won his Nala seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:11 IST
Consensus in Jharkhand: Rabindra Nath Mahato Nominated Again for Speaker
Hemant Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared on Monday that Rabindra Nath Mahato has been nominated once again for the Speaker post of the Jharkhand Assembly. The ruling alliance's decision came as part of efforts to reach a consensus on Mahato's name, following his prior service as Speaker.

The election for the Speaker position is slated for Tuesday, the second day in the state's assembly's four-day session. Mahato, who secured his legislative seat representing Nala, triumphed over his BJP opponent Madhav Chandra Mahato by a margin of 10,483 votes.

This development follows Mahato's ceremonial oath-taking as an assembly member alongside fellow legislators on Monday, as the legislative session commenced. The assembly session, crucial for state governance, is scheduled to conclude on December 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024