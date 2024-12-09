Consensus in Jharkhand: Rabindra Nath Mahato Nominated Again for Speaker

In a strategic move, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared on Monday that Rabindra Nath Mahato has been nominated once again for the Speaker post of the Jharkhand Assembly. The ruling alliance's decision came as part of efforts to reach a consensus on Mahato's name, following his prior service as Speaker.

The election for the Speaker position is slated for Tuesday, the second day in the state's assembly's four-day session. Mahato, who secured his legislative seat representing Nala, triumphed over his BJP opponent Madhav Chandra Mahato by a margin of 10,483 votes.

This development follows Mahato's ceremonial oath-taking as an assembly member alongside fellow legislators on Monday, as the legislative session commenced. The assembly session, crucial for state governance, is scheduled to conclude on December 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)