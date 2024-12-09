Manbij Falls: A Shift in Syrian Power Dynamics

In a significant turn of events, Turkey-backed Syrian opposition factions have seized control of the northern Syrian town of Manbij from U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces (SDF), according to a Turkish security source on Monday. This move follows a recent declaration by opposition rebels calling for the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The rapid gains by opposition forces, surprising observers globally, came amid ongoing clashes in northern Syria. Their swift advance, taking less than two weeks, saw them initially capture Aleppo before pushing south to take Damascus, all during Syria's enduring 13-year war.

Footage verified by Reuters depicted opposition fighters being warmly received by Manbij residents. Meanwhile, Turkish media reported efforts to clear the area of any remaining landmines left by Kurdish militias. The U.S. continues to support the SDF in the east against ISIS threats, maintaining approximately 900 troops in the region.

