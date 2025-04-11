China's Charm Offensive: Reviving EU Trade Ties Amidst US Tensions

China is actively seeking to repair its strained trade relations with the European Union amidst ongoing tensions with the United States. Diplomatic circles suggest that this complex task requires navigating through accusations of protectionism and overinvestment in manufacturing.

Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, China has made overtures to the EU, suggesting alliances against unilateral trade actions, intensifying talks on issues like electric vehicle tariffs. Following U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff hikes, European officials are increasingly visiting Beijing, reflecting efforts to safeguard globalization.

Several working groups have been established to address economic matters. However, skepticism remains in Europe about China's commitment to genuine engagement. The political landscape's shifts following Trump's re-election are perceived as strategic opportunities for China to enhance its investment footprint in Europe.

