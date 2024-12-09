Diplomatic Overtones: India's High-Stakes Meeting in Dhaka
The Foreign Secretaries of India and Bangladesh convened in Dhaka amid heightened tensions following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's removal. Key issues include violence against minorities and strained bilateral relations. Amidst political changes, both nations aim to stabilize their diplomatic connections and address mutual concerns.
The Foreign Secretaries of India and Bangladesh met in Dhaka on Monday for crucial talks as the two countries navigate strained relations following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived for a day-long visit, conducting initial face-to-face discussions with Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin before the larger meeting with both delegations commenced.
Amidst escalating tensions over recent attacks on Hindus and political upheaval in Bangladesh, the diplomatic engagement seeks to address pressing bilateral issues and build a pathway to renewed stability between the nations.
