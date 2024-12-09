Left Menu

Diplomatic Overtones: India's High-Stakes Meeting in Dhaka

The Foreign Secretaries of India and Bangladesh convened in Dhaka amid heightened tensions following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's removal. Key issues include violence against minorities and strained bilateral relations. Amidst political changes, both nations aim to stabilize their diplomatic connections and address mutual concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:33 IST
  • Bangladesh

The Foreign Secretaries of India and Bangladesh met in Dhaka on Monday for crucial talks as the two countries navigate strained relations following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived for a day-long visit, conducting initial face-to-face discussions with Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin before the larger meeting with both delegations commenced.

Amidst escalating tensions over recent attacks on Hindus and political upheaval in Bangladesh, the diplomatic engagement seeks to address pressing bilateral issues and build a pathway to renewed stability between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

