Israel Intensifies Airstrikes to Counter Syrian Weapon Threats

Israel plans to intensify airstrikes on Syrian weaponry to prevent threats following Assad's potential overthrow. The strategy involves limited ground troops for security. Concerns over Iran's influence and extremist access to strategic weapons are central. Recent measures include landmine clearance and new barriers along the Israeli-Syrian buffer zone.

09-12-2024
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel is escalating its airstrikes against Syrian weapon stores, a move central to pre-empting threats that might arise amid the potential fallout of President Bashar al-Assad's removal, according to Israeli officials.

The military's plans include destroying an array of strategic weapons across Syria, with Defence Minister Israel Katz affirming targets like surface-to-air missiles and long-range rockets. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reiterated focus on defending Israeli citizens rather than intervening in Syrian internal affairs.

In preparation for any future threats, Israel has cleared landmines and erected barriers along the Golan Heights border. The limited military ground presence in these strategic areas illustrates a cautious yet critical stance amid growing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

