Israel Intensifies Airstrikes to Counter Syrian Weapon Threats

Israel is escalating its airstrikes against Syrian weapon stores, a move central to pre-empting threats that might arise amid the potential fallout of President Bashar al-Assad's removal, according to Israeli officials.

The military's plans include destroying an array of strategic weapons across Syria, with Defence Minister Israel Katz affirming targets like surface-to-air missiles and long-range rockets. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reiterated focus on defending Israeli citizens rather than intervening in Syrian internal affairs.

In preparation for any future threats, Israel has cleared landmines and erected barriers along the Golan Heights border. The limited military ground presence in these strategic areas illustrates a cautious yet critical stance amid growing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)