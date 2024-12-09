Abhijeet Infrastructure Executives Convicted in Coal Block Scam

A special CBI court has convicted Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, Managing Director of Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd, and its former director, Ramesh Kumar Jayaswal, in a coal scam case. The case concerns the fraudulent allocation of Brinda, Sisai, and Meral coal blocks in Jharkhand.

According to a CBI statement, the company secured these allocations by falsifying its financial strength and land acquisition for a planned plant. Investigators revealed that forged documents were submitted to gain recommendations from the Ministry of Steel in India.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj found the company and its directors guilty of cheating and conspiracy. The verdict caps an investigation that uncovered the use of fabricated land purchase documents and fake financial agreements to deceive the Ministry of Coal.

(With inputs from agencies.)