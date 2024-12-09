Left Menu

Abhijeet Infrastructure Executives Convicted in Coal Block Scam

A special CBI court convicted Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, Managing Director of Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd, and former director Ramesh Kumar Jayaswal in a coal scam involving the fraudulent allocation of three coal blocks in Jharkhand. Forged documents and misrepresentation were pivotal to securing approvals from government ministries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:22 IST
  • India

A special CBI court has convicted Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, Managing Director of Abhijeet Infrastructure Ltd, and its former director, Ramesh Kumar Jayaswal, in a coal scam case. The case concerns the fraudulent allocation of Brinda, Sisai, and Meral coal blocks in Jharkhand.

According to a CBI statement, the company secured these allocations by falsifying its financial strength and land acquisition for a planned plant. Investigators revealed that forged documents were submitted to gain recommendations from the Ministry of Steel in India.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj found the company and its directors guilty of cheating and conspiracy. The verdict caps an investigation that uncovered the use of fabricated land purchase documents and fake financial agreements to deceive the Ministry of Coal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

