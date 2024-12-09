Modi's Haryana Vision: Accelerating Development and Women's Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering in Haryana, vowed accelerated state development during BJP's third term. He introduced the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana', a LIC-backed scheme to elevate women through financial education, underscoring the government's decade-long commitment to women's empowerment.

Modi emphasized the removal of barriers preventing women's advancement, underscoring their increasing roles in sectors once restricted. The Prime Minister highlighted the creation of 'Lakhpati Didi', women achieving annual incomes above Rs 1 lakh through self-help groups, and government funding exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore to these groups.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated Maharana Pratap Horticultural University's main campus in Karnal, set to foster crop diversity and horticulture research with a Rs 700 crore investment. The institution will house six regional research stations to advance horticultural technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)