Left Menu

Modi's Haryana Vision: Accelerating Development and Women's Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledges faster development in Haryana with BJP's third term. He launched the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' by LIC, aimed at empowering women through financial literacy. Modi highlighted government efforts and initiatives supporting women, including the establishment of a horticultural university in Karnal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panipat | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:29 IST
Modi's Haryana Vision: Accelerating Development and Women's Empowerment
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering in Haryana, vowed accelerated state development during BJP's third term. He introduced the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana', a LIC-backed scheme to elevate women through financial education, underscoring the government's decade-long commitment to women's empowerment.

Modi emphasized the removal of barriers preventing women's advancement, underscoring their increasing roles in sectors once restricted. The Prime Minister highlighted the creation of 'Lakhpati Didi', women achieving annual incomes above Rs 1 lakh through self-help groups, and government funding exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore to these groups.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated Maharana Pratap Horticultural University's main campus in Karnal, set to foster crop diversity and horticulture research with a Rs 700 crore investment. The institution will house six regional research stations to advance horticultural technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024