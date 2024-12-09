Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at Assam Border
Three Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, were apprehended in Cachar district of Assam for illegal entry into India. The trio was caught by police while traveling in Katigorah. Two locals from Katigorah were also arrested for allegedly aiding their entry. Further investigations are ongoing.
In a significant border security operation, three Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Assam's Cachar district, local police revealed on Monday. Among those apprehended were two women and one man, all accused of illegally entering the country.
The arrests were made by a policing patrol team in the Katigorah area. The apprehended individuals include Jhuma Das, Karuna Rani Das, and Rimon Baishnob, confirmed as residents of Habiganj in Bangladesh.
The police operation also saw the arrest of two local individuals from Katigorah suspected of facilitating the illegal entry of the Bangladeshi nationals into Indian territory. The suspected foreign nationals have been moved to Silchar for continued questioning and investigation by authorities.
