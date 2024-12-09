Left Menu

Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at Assam Border

Three Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, were apprehended in Cachar district of Assam for illegal entry into India. The trio was caught by police while traveling in Katigorah. Two locals from Katigorah were also arrested for allegedly aiding their entry. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:07 IST
Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at Assam Border
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant border security operation, three Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Assam's Cachar district, local police revealed on Monday. Among those apprehended were two women and one man, all accused of illegally entering the country.

The arrests were made by a policing patrol team in the Katigorah area. The apprehended individuals include Jhuma Das, Karuna Rani Das, and Rimon Baishnob, confirmed as residents of Habiganj in Bangladesh.

The police operation also saw the arrest of two local individuals from Katigorah suspected of facilitating the illegal entry of the Bangladeshi nationals into Indian territory. The suspected foreign nationals have been moved to Silchar for continued questioning and investigation by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024