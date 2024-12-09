Modi's Parliamentary Address: A Constitutional Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha on Saturday, responding to a two-day debate centered on the Constitution, as revealed by parliament sources.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to kick off the discussions in the Lok Sabha, which the opposition alliance has highlighted as a crucial issue for the Winter Session of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to initiate a similar debate in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, with Modi scheduled to reply on Tuesday. This arrangement follows an agreement between the BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition to hold a constitutional debate from December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha.

