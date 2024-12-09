Left Menu

Modi's Parliamentary Address: A Constitutional Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the Lok Sabha following a two-day debate on the Constitution, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah leading discussions. This debate is a result of demands from the opposition during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:42 IST
Modi's Parliamentary Address: A Constitutional Debate
Constitution
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha on Saturday, responding to a two-day debate centered on the Constitution, as revealed by parliament sources.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to kick off the discussions in the Lok Sabha, which the opposition alliance has highlighted as a crucial issue for the Winter Session of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to initiate a similar debate in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, with Modi scheduled to reply on Tuesday. This arrangement follows an agreement between the BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition to hold a constitutional debate from December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024