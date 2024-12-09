Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Involvement in CLAT-PG 2025 Dispute

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea challenging the CLAT-PG 2025 examination results, advising petitioners to approach the Delhi High Court instead. The plea, filed by Anam Khan and Ayush Agarwal, cited errors in the provisional answer key and criticized the objection fee and handling process.

The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea regarding the CLAT-PG 2025 examination results on Monday. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar advised the concerned petitioners to approach the Delhi High Court for redressal. The apex court emphasized it could not be the court of first instance in examining such issues.

During the hearing, the bench highlighted concerns over potential delays in examination results if the Supreme Court continues to intervene in such cases. The petition from Anam Khan and Ayush Agarwal alleged significant errors in the provisional answer key and criticized the limited window for raising objections.

Petitioners opposed the objection fee of Rs 1,000, claiming it was excessive on top of an already steep Rs 4,000 examination fee. The plea also called for suspending the admissions counselling process for postgraduate law programs. However, the Chief Justice dismissed the fee objections, pointing out the necessary expenses involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

