High Stakes at Delhi High Court: A Father's Fight for Custody Parole

The Delhi High Court has called upon the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to the plea from Popular Front of India leader OMA Salam, who has requested a 15-day custody parole.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja has listed the matter for Friday, April 25. Salam, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, seeks permission for a custody-escorted visit to Kerala for ceremonies commemorating his late daughter.

Previously granted only a day, Salam argues that this time is insufficient. The NIA claimed that his daughter's death occurred a year ago. Salam's arrest stems from a crackdown on the PFI in 2022, amidst allegations of planning terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)