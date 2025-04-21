High Stakes at Delhi High Court: A Father's Fight for Custody Parole
The Delhi High Court has requested a response from the National Investigation Agency regarding OMA Salam's plea for a 15-day custody parole. Salam, linked to the banned PFI, seeks to attend ceremonies for his deceased daughter. Previously, he was granted only a day for this purpose.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has called upon the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to the plea from Popular Front of India leader OMA Salam, who has requested a 15-day custody parole.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja has listed the matter for Friday, April 25. Salam, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, seeks permission for a custody-escorted visit to Kerala for ceremonies commemorating his late daughter.
Previously granted only a day, Salam argues that this time is insufficient. The NIA claimed that his daughter's death occurred a year ago. Salam's arrest stems from a crackdown on the PFI in 2022, amidst allegations of planning terror activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alleged Workplace Harassment Sparks Controversy in Kerala
Former Kerala minister M A Baby elected as CPI(M) general secretary at 24th party congress meeting: Sources.
BJP Launches Help Desks in Kerala to Bridge Welfare Schemes
Temple Tensions: RSS Song Spurs Controversy in Kerala
Kerala Law Minister Criticizes New Waqf Amendment Act Amid Protests