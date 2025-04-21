Left Menu

High Stakes at Delhi High Court: A Father's Fight for Custody Parole

The Delhi High Court has requested a response from the National Investigation Agency regarding OMA Salam's plea for a 15-day custody parole. Salam, linked to the banned PFI, seeks to attend ceremonies for his deceased daughter. Previously, he was granted only a day for this purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:07 IST
The Delhi High Court has called upon the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to the plea from Popular Front of India leader OMA Salam, who has requested a 15-day custody parole.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja has listed the matter for Friday, April 25. Salam, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, seeks permission for a custody-escorted visit to Kerala for ceremonies commemorating his late daughter.

Previously granted only a day, Salam argues that this time is insufficient. The NIA claimed that his daughter's death occurred a year ago. Salam's arrest stems from a crackdown on the PFI in 2022, amidst allegations of planning terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

