VP Dhankhar Calls for Clarity and Action Amid Allegations Involving Delhi High Court Judge

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised pertinent questions following the contentious discovery of unaccounted cash at the residence of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Verma. Addressing the Valedictory Function of the 6th Rajya Sabha Internship Program, he emphasized the perplexity caused by the absence of a First Information Report (FIR) nearly a month after the event.

The Vice President underscored a legal dilemma, pointing out that while anyone in the country can have an FIR filed against them without any special permission, a formal complaint against a judge necessitates judicial approval, which isn't specified in the Indian Constitution. His comments highlight the broader implications on the credibility of the judiciary in India.

Dhankhar also stressed the need for a thorough and speedy investigation, questioning the legal standing of the committee of three judges currently handling the matter. He urged swift action to uphold the principles of democracy, citing concerns over public confidence in the judiciary's integrity amidst Parliament's crucial role in judicial accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)