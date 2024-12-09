Family Dispute Turns Tragic in Erode

In a harrowing incident in Erode, authorities report that a father allegedly tried to set his four-year-old daughter on fire amid a heated family dispute. Following intense altercations with his wife, Thirumalai Selvan, 30, visited her parental home where she had moved months ago with their children.

According to police, events took a dark turn on Monday morning when Thirumalai, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, demanded that his wife, Sukanya, return to Madurai. Upon her refusal, he allegedly doused her and their children with petrol, attempting to ignite them in a furious outburst, law enforcement officials stated.

While Sukanya and their seven-year-old son escaped the ordeal unscathed, their daughter was tragically set on fire. Despite desperate efforts from neighbours and her mother to put out the flames, the child endured severe burns and is now in intensive care at Erode Government Headquarters Hospital. Police promptly apprehended Thirumalai Selvan and initiated an investigation following a complaint by his wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)