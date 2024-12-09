Left Menu

Taiwan Heights Alert Amid China's Regional Military Drills

Taiwan raised its alert as China conducted naval and coast guard exercises across regional waters. Beijing, claiming Taiwan as its territory, set up temporary airspace zones, sparking fears of increased tensions. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized maintaining open navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:52 IST
Taiwan Heights Alert Amid China's Regional Military Drills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan has heightened its alert status following China's initiation of naval and coast guard drills across extensive regional waters. In an unprecedented show of military force, nearly 90 Chinese ships, including naval and coast guard vessels, were deployed near Taiwan, with the majority being naval ships.

Beijing has not issued a response, but the exercises are thought to be a reaction to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's recent Pacific tour, which included stops in Hawaii and Guam. China's defense ministry established seven temporary airspace zones off its coast, according to Taiwan's defense agency.

While there have been no reports of specific weapon tests, Taiwan perceives these actions as a form of intimidation. The exercises coincide with growing international concern over China's intentions towards Taiwan and broader regional stability, echoed by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's remarks on maintaining free navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024