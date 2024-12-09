Taiwan Heights Alert Amid China's Regional Military Drills

Taiwan has heightened its alert status following China's initiation of naval and coast guard drills across extensive regional waters. In an unprecedented show of military force, nearly 90 Chinese ships, including naval and coast guard vessels, were deployed near Taiwan, with the majority being naval ships.

Beijing has not issued a response, but the exercises are thought to be a reaction to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's recent Pacific tour, which included stops in Hawaii and Guam. China's defense ministry established seven temporary airspace zones off its coast, according to Taiwan's defense agency.

While there have been no reports of specific weapon tests, Taiwan perceives these actions as a form of intimidation. The exercises coincide with growing international concern over China's intentions towards Taiwan and broader regional stability, echoed by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's remarks on maintaining free navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)