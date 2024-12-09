Left Menu

Court Clash: Delays and Disputes in Shahi Jama Masjid Survey

The survey report of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal is delayed due to the court commissioner's illness, sparking objections from the Muslim side. The court held any further action pending a Supreme Court's stay order, following unrest during initial surveys.

The Shahi Jama Masjid survey report filing in Sambhal has been postponed as the court commissioner cited health issues needing more time, causing objections from the Muslim side. The situation escalates tension, already heightened by a Supreme Court stay order.

Court Commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav conveyed the survey report would be submitted within 15 days, despite his plea marked 'keep on file'. The delay follows a November 29 Supreme Court order halting local court proceedings.

Advocate Shakeel Ahmed Warsi criticized the extended timeline, alleging bias and procedural concerns. Earlier survey attempts, allegedly unauthorized, led to clashes and casualties, stirring public unrest. Legal battles continue while awaiting higher court directives.

