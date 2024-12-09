Court Clash: Delays and Disputes in Shahi Jama Masjid Survey

The Shahi Jama Masjid survey report filing in Sambhal has been postponed as the court commissioner cited health issues needing more time, causing objections from the Muslim side. The situation escalates tension, already heightened by a Supreme Court stay order.

Court Commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav conveyed the survey report would be submitted within 15 days, despite his plea marked 'keep on file'. The delay follows a November 29 Supreme Court order halting local court proceedings.

Advocate Shakeel Ahmed Warsi criticized the extended timeline, alleging bias and procedural concerns. Earlier survey attempts, allegedly unauthorized, led to clashes and casualties, stirring public unrest. Legal battles continue while awaiting higher court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)