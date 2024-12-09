Governor and State Government Clash Over University Appointments

The ongoing discord between West Bengal's government and its Governor, C V Ananda Bose, reached another milestone with new developments in university appointments. On Monday, the Supreme Court was notified about the appointment of full-term vice-chancellors for six universities, while the approval of five additional candidates is expected shortly.

A panel of Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan received the update from Attorney General R Venkataramani, who revealed that Governor Bose, also recognized as the chancellor of state-aided universities, has ratified 11 names. These names were recommended by a search-cum-selection committee led by former Chief Justice of India, U U Lalit.

The discord between the TMC-led government and the Governor has been ongoing, particularly regarding university operations in West Bengal. The Supreme Court had previously entrusted former CJI Lalit to lead the selection committee amid these tensions. The court will revisit the case on January 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)