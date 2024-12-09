United Nations Resumes Activity in Venezuela: A Human Rights Turnaround

In a significant development, the United Nations human rights watchdog has resumed part of its operations in Venezuela, according to an announcement made by High Commissioner Volker Turk on Monday. The office, which was expelled from the country nearly 10 months ago, is cautiously making a comeback.

Turk revealed the partial resumption of U.N. activities at a Geneva press conference, clarifying that the full breadth of operations would take time to materialize. The office previously focused on tasks such as prison visits and trial monitoring, aiming to hold President Nicolas Maduro's administration accountable to its human rights obligations.

Maduro's contentious win in the disputed July presidential elections remains a focal point, particularly after the opposition claimed victory based on alleged discrepancies in voting receipts and their candidate's subsequent flight to Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)