United Nations Resumes Activity in Venezuela: A Human Rights Turnaround

The United Nations human rights office has resumed part of its operations in Venezuela after being expelled 10 months prior. The office, headed by High Commissioner Volker Turk, aims to gradually return to functions like prison visits and trial monitoring to pressure the Maduro government on human rights issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:57 IST
In a significant development, the United Nations human rights watchdog has resumed part of its operations in Venezuela, according to an announcement made by High Commissioner Volker Turk on Monday. The office, which was expelled from the country nearly 10 months ago, is cautiously making a comeback.

Turk revealed the partial resumption of U.N. activities at a Geneva press conference, clarifying that the full breadth of operations would take time to materialize. The office previously focused on tasks such as prison visits and trial monitoring, aiming to hold President Nicolas Maduro's administration accountable to its human rights obligations.

Maduro's contentious win in the disputed July presidential elections remains a focal point, particularly after the opposition claimed victory based on alleged discrepancies in voting receipts and their candidate's subsequent flight to Spain.

