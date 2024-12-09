Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Wisconsin Transgender Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case involving a Wisconsin school district's policy supporting gender identity, as parents challenged it on religious and constitutional grounds. The court's refusal upholds a lower court ruling dismissing the case due to lack of legal standing by the plaintiffs.

09-12-2024
The U.S. Supreme Court, maintaining its hands-off approach to certain transgender-related issues, has turned away a case involving a contentious Wisconsin school district policy aimed at supporting transgender students. On Monday, the court declined to revive a lawsuit challenging the district's gender identity policy, a challenge brought forth by parents asserting violations of religious rights.

This Wisconsin lawsuit joins a multitude of legal battles concerning transgender rights across the United States, including debates over bathroom usage and participation in sports. The Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, previously heard cases touching on these topics, showing tendencies to uphold conservative-backed measures, such as Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth that pits Republican interests against Democratic opposition.

The Eau Claire district's policy, which permits students to select their name, pronouns, and bathroom usage aligned with their gender identity sans parental consent, faced legal opposition from groups including Parents Protecting Our Children. These challengers, bolstered by conservative legal entities, argue the policy infringes on religious freedom and parental rights, though courts have consistently ruled they lack standing, as no direct harm to their children was demonstrated.

