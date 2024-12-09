Government Eyes 'One Nation, One Election' Legislation
The government is considering introducing legislation for its 'one nation, one election' initiative. This plan aims to hold simultaneous polls across the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. The proposal may include constitutional amendments and requires consultations with state assemblies and a joint parliamentary committee.
The government is actively exploring broader consultations for proposed legislation targeting its 'one nation, one election' vision, according to sources on Monday.
While the Union Cabinet has yet to approve the draft law, the government anticipates introducing it during the current Winter Parliament session, insiders revealed.
Following introduction, the government plans to involve a joint parliamentary committee for extensive discussions, along with consulting state legislative assembly Speakers.
