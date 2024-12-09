UK's New Anti-Corruption Champion: Baroness Margaret Hodge Takes Charge

On Monday, the UK government announced the appointment of Baroness Margaret Hodge as the new Anti-Corruption Champion, focusing on stopping the flow of 'illicit finance' both domestically and internationally. The National Crime Agency's International Corruption Unit (ICU) will benefit from enhanced funding, with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Baroness Hodge, a veteran campaigner against illicit money, expressed confidence in her new role, highlighting her commitment to working alongside Parliament, the private sector, and civil society to tackle corruption. As former Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Hodge emphasized the urgency of decisive action against this enduring threat.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy supported Hodge, underscoring the vital importance of fighting corruption to enhance national security. Sanctions have been imposed on individuals accused of engaging in illicit global trade, including notorious gold smuggler Kamlesh Pattni.

(With inputs from agencies.)