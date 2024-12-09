Left Menu

UK's New Anti-Corruption Champion: Baroness Margaret Hodge Takes Charge

The UK government names Baroness Margaret Hodge as the new Anti-Corruption Champion to combat illicit finance and corruption. The National Crime Agency's International Corruption Unit receives increased funding, while sanctions are imposed against individuals involved in global illicit trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:07 IST
  • United Kingdom

On Monday, the UK government announced the appointment of Baroness Margaret Hodge as the new Anti-Corruption Champion, focusing on stopping the flow of 'illicit finance' both domestically and internationally. The National Crime Agency's International Corruption Unit (ICU) will benefit from enhanced funding, with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Baroness Hodge, a veteran campaigner against illicit money, expressed confidence in her new role, highlighting her commitment to working alongside Parliament, the private sector, and civil society to tackle corruption. As former Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Hodge emphasized the urgency of decisive action against this enduring threat.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy supported Hodge, underscoring the vital importance of fighting corruption to enhance national security. Sanctions have been imposed on individuals accused of engaging in illicit global trade, including notorious gold smuggler Kamlesh Pattni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

