Lukashenko’s Pardons Amid Renewed Repression
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 29 political prisoners, including 11 women and 18 men, many with disabilities, amid increasing repression. Despite these releases, prominent opposition figures remain jailed. The latest pardons follow mass protests in 2020 and precede the scheduled presidential elections in January 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:55 IST
- Country:
- Estonia
Authoritarian Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 29 political prisoners as human rights groups express alarm over heightened repression in the nation.
The Belarusian government did not disclose the names of those freed but noted that the group comprised 11 women and 18 men, many with disabilities and chronic illnesses.
This latest move coincides with the forthcoming presidential elections in January 2025, amplifying concerns about Lukashenko's crackdown on dissent.
