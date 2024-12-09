Lukashenko’s Pardons Amid Renewed Repression

Authoritarian Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 29 political prisoners as human rights groups express alarm over heightened repression in the nation.

The Belarusian government did not disclose the names of those freed but noted that the group comprised 11 women and 18 men, many with disabilities and chronic illnesses.

This latest move coincides with the forthcoming presidential elections in January 2025, amplifying concerns about Lukashenko's crackdown on dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)