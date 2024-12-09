Left Menu

Mysterious Death Unravels in Kadipur: The Case of Suraj Shukla

The body of 25-year-old Suraj Shukla was discovered in Kadipur with evidence suggesting foul play. Police are investigating the mystery surrounding his death, focusing on the timeline after he spoke with his manager. Shukla’s motorcycle and a substantial amount of cash were found at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:02 IST
Mysterious Death Unravels in Kadipur: The Case of Suraj Shukla
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling discovery, the body of a 25-year-old man was found in the Kadipur area on Monday. The deceased was identified as Suraj Shukla from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, through documents found in his possession, police reported.

Shukla, a collection agent for a private firm, had last communicated with his company's area manager Sunday evening around 7 PM before his phone went dark. Authorities have since recovered both his motorcycle and a significant sum of Rs 77,700 in cash.

Police noted visible injuries on Shukla's face and head, suggesting foul play. Circle Officer Vinay Gautam stated multiple teams are actively working to unravel the mystery behind this suspected murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024