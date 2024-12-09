Mysterious Death Unravels in Kadipur: The Case of Suraj Shukla

In a chilling discovery, the body of a 25-year-old man was found in the Kadipur area on Monday. The deceased was identified as Suraj Shukla from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, through documents found in his possession, police reported.

Shukla, a collection agent for a private firm, had last communicated with his company's area manager Sunday evening around 7 PM before his phone went dark. Authorities have since recovered both his motorcycle and a significant sum of Rs 77,700 in cash.

Police noted visible injuries on Shukla's face and head, suggesting foul play. Circle Officer Vinay Gautam stated multiple teams are actively working to unravel the mystery behind this suspected murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)