Daring Rescue: Five-Year-Old Trapped in Dausa Borewell

A dramatic rescue operation is underway in Rajasthan's Dausa district after five-year-old Aryan accidentally fell into an open borewell. The incident occurred while Aryan was playing in an agricultural field in Kalikhad village.

Trapped at a depth of approximately 150 feet, Aryan is being supplied with oxygen through a pipe. Authorities, including local police and an SDRF team, are utilizing a camera inside the borewell to monitor his condition. The rescue operation continues with full vigor.

District Collector Devendra Kumar has arrived at the scene, discussing efforts with officials to safely rescue Aryan. The case highlights the urgent need for more stringent safety measures around open borewells.

(With inputs from agencies.)