Illegal Dance Bar Uncovered in Nagpur

An illegally operating dance bar, masquerading as an orchestra, was uncovered by authorities in the Hingna area of Nagpur, as reported by the local police on Monday.

Guided by DCP Lohit Matani, a police team conducted a raid on 'S Bar and Restaurant' after midnight on Sunday, following a tip-off about unsanctioned activities within the establishment.

Upon investigation, officers found a woman singing alongside other women engaging in inappropriate dancing. Customers were observed throwing money at the performers. Consequently, a case was filed against the owner, Jai Baldev Hirani, the manager, Raju Lalchand Jhamba, the cashier, Devendra Ramakrishna Shende, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)