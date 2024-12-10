Italy Halts Syrian Asylum Applications Amidst Changing Political Climate
Italy has announced it will pause asylum applications from Syria, following similar actions by other European nations after the fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. The decision, made by government chief Giorgia Meloni and ministers, aligns with actions taken by Germany and pending announcements from France.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's government has announced a halt on all asylum applications from Syria, mirroring decisions made by other European countries following the ousting of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. The move, disclosed in a statement, comes after a meeting chaired by government chief Giorgia Meloni.
Germany has also suspended its asylum processes for Syrians, with France indicating plans to follow suit. The decision reflects a broader European trend towards reevaluating refugee policies in the wake of Syria's shifting political landscape.
The Italian government considers this a temporary pause while it reviews the implications of Syria's political transition, aiming to align its stance with that of its European partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
