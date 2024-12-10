Italy Halts Syrian Asylum Applications Amidst Changing Political Climate

Italy's government has announced a halt on all asylum applications from Syria, mirroring decisions made by other European countries following the ousting of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. The move, disclosed in a statement, comes after a meeting chaired by government chief Giorgia Meloni.

Germany has also suspended its asylum processes for Syrians, with France indicating plans to follow suit. The decision reflects a broader European trend towards reevaluating refugee policies in the wake of Syria's shifting political landscape.

The Italian government considers this a temporary pause while it reviews the implications of Syria's political transition, aiming to align its stance with that of its European partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)