Left Menu

Italy Halts Syrian Asylum Applications Amidst Changing Political Climate

Italy has announced it will pause asylum applications from Syria, following similar actions by other European nations after the fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. The decision, made by government chief Giorgia Meloni and ministers, aligns with actions taken by Germany and pending announcements from France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-12-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:33 IST
Italy Halts Syrian Asylum Applications Amidst Changing Political Climate
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's government has announced a halt on all asylum applications from Syria, mirroring decisions made by other European countries following the ousting of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. The move, disclosed in a statement, comes after a meeting chaired by government chief Giorgia Meloni.

Germany has also suspended its asylum processes for Syrians, with France indicating plans to follow suit. The decision reflects a broader European trend towards reevaluating refugee policies in the wake of Syria's shifting political landscape.

The Italian government considers this a temporary pause while it reviews the implications of Syria's political transition, aiming to align its stance with that of its European partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024