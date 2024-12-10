Qatar Engages with HTS: A New Chapter in Syrian Conflict Resolution

Qatari diplomats initiated conversations with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) on Monday, according to a briefing received by Reuters. This move comes as regional powers are swiftly establishing connections with Syria's prominent rebel group after its rapid offensive led to the toppling of Bashar al-Assad.

Qatar is expected to engage in discussions with HTS leader Mohamed Al-Bashir on Tuesday, following his appointment to head Syria's transitional administration. The aim is to ensure that HTS and other factions maintain stability and safeguard Syria's public institutions during this transition.

In a broader regional context, governments are actively seeking new channels of communication with HTS and other involved rebel groups to stabilize Syria in the wake of Assad's departure to Russia after decades of dynastic rule. Syria's post-Assad era is marked by nations like Qatar spearheading diplomatic outreach even as traditional alliances realign.

