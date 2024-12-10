Israel's Strategic Measures: Securing the Golan Heights
Israel informed the UN Security Council of taking 'limited and temporary measures' in a demilitarized area near Syria to protect the Golan Heights. Israel emphasizes not getting involved in conflicts between Syrian groups, remaining committed to the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.
Israel has assured the United Nations Security Council that it is implementing 'limited and temporary measures' in a demilitarized zone along the Syrian border, aimed specifically at protecting residents of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
In a letter to the 15-member council, Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon stressed that the nation's actions are strictly defensive. 'It is important to emphasize that Israel is not intervening in the ongoing conflict between Syrian armed groups,' Danon wrote, clarifying that the focus remains solely on national security.
Ambassador Danon also highlighted Israel's ongoing commitment to the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement, outlining the framework for military activity in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
