Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Target Major Syrian Air Bases

Israeli planes conducted significant airstrikes on three major Syrian military air bases. These include Qamishli air base, Shinshar base near Homs, and Aqrba airport near Damascus. Additional targets included a research center on the outskirts of Damascus and a facility for electronic warfare near Sayeda Zainab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 10-12-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 01:22 IST
Israeli Airstrikes Target Major Syrian Air Bases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Jordan

In a notable escalation, Israeli aircraft have bombarded three primary Syrian military air bases, marking the largest such operation since the fall of Bashar al Assad. The targeted bases included Qamishli in northeast Syria, Shinshar in Homs, and Aqrba airport situated southwest of Damascus.

The Syrian security sources confirmed these strikes, emphasizing the scale and precision of the attacks. Moreover, Israeli forces also targeted a research facility near Damascus and an electronic warfare center close to the Sayeda Zainab area, amplifying the military pressure on Syrian infrastructure.

This aggressive move highlights the ongoing regional tensions and Israeli efforts to dismantle perceived threats from Syrian military capabilities, signaling a potential shift in the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024