Israeli Airstrikes Target Major Syrian Air Bases

In a notable escalation, Israeli aircraft have bombarded three primary Syrian military air bases, marking the largest such operation since the fall of Bashar al Assad. The targeted bases included Qamishli in northeast Syria, Shinshar in Homs, and Aqrba airport situated southwest of Damascus.

The Syrian security sources confirmed these strikes, emphasizing the scale and precision of the attacks. Moreover, Israeli forces also targeted a research facility near Damascus and an electronic warfare center close to the Sayeda Zainab area, amplifying the military pressure on Syrian infrastructure.

This aggressive move highlights the ongoing regional tensions and Israeli efforts to dismantle perceived threats from Syrian military capabilities, signaling a potential shift in the geopolitical landscape.

