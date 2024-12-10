Qatar's Diplomatic Overtures: New Channels with Syrian Rebels
Qatar is engaging with Syria's leading rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, as regional states establish contact after their rapid offensive. Assad has fled, and Qatar seeks stability by talking with HTS leader Mohamed al-Bashir. The outreach is part of a broader regional effort involving multiple countries and key stakeholders.
In a significant diplomatic move, Qatari diplomats have initiated discussions with Syria's leading rebel faction, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, according to an official briefed on the situation. This engagement comes as neighboring states race to establish connections after HTS's rapid offensive ousted Bashar al-Assad.
Qatar plans further talks with Mohamed al-Bashir, recently appointed as the leader of Syria's transitional administration, to maintain stability and public institutions during the transition. The outreach is crucial amid regional efforts, including a recent high-level meeting in Qatar aiming to prevent extremist groups from gaining ground.
While Qatar's foreign ministry has yet to comment officially, their communications indicate an openness to engage all parties on the ground. This move aligns with Qatar's foreign policy of maintaining open channels with diverse groups, amid broader regional diplomatic efforts involving countries like Turkey, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.
