Left Menu

Navigating Hope: The Search for Austin Tice

The US government's top hostage negotiator is in Beirut to gather information about Austin Tice, a journalist missing in Syria for 12 years. Despite the overthrow of Assad's government, efforts to locate Tice continue, with President Biden expressing commitment to bring him home, although no direct evidence of his status exists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2024 02:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 02:43 IST
Navigating Hope: The Search for Austin Tice
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. government's leading figure in hostage negotiations has arrived in Beirut, seeking insights into the missing American journalist Austin Tice, who vanished in Syria 12 years ago. This move, revealed by the State Department on Monday, marks a pivotal step in the ongoing quest to locate Tice and secure his return.

Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens is engaging with regional officials after the fall of Bashar Assad's regime. His mission is to determine Tice's location and expedite his return, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, who addressed reporters on Monday.

For years, Lebanon has played a central role in facilitating talks concerning Tice's case. President Joe Biden emphasized his administration's belief that Tice remains alive and vowed to bring him back, despite admitting that direct evidence of his status is still lacking. Austin Tice vanished at a checkpoint near Damascus as the Syrian civil war escalated. A video soon after depicted him blindfolded in armed custody, uttering the words "Oh, Jesus." Syria denies holding him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024