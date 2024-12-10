Philippines Stands Firm Amid South China Sea Tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines declared that the nation will persist with its resupply operations in the South China Sea without deploying its navy, following a skirmish with Chinese ships.

Marcos assured reporters, "We will never be part of an escalation in the West Philippine Sea," reiterating support for local fishermen. The area under Philippine claim in the South China Sea is known domestically as the West Philippine Sea.

In an incident reported by Philippine officials on December 4, Chinese coastguard vessels used a water cannon and engaged in risky maneuvers with a Manila fisheries bureau boat near the contentious Scarborough Shoal. The Philippines subsequently filed a diplomatic protest, opting against deploying navy warships to avoid further provocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)