Philippines Stands Firm Amid South China Sea Tensions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr affirms the continuation of resupply missions in the South China Sea without navy deployment. Despite a recent clash with Chinese vessels, Marcos emphasizes avoiding escalation. The Philippines supports fishermen, having faced provocations and lodging a diplomatic protest against China's territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 08:27 IST
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines declared that the nation will persist with its resupply operations in the South China Sea without deploying its navy, following a skirmish with Chinese ships.

Marcos assured reporters, "We will never be part of an escalation in the West Philippine Sea," reiterating support for local fishermen. The area under Philippine claim in the South China Sea is known domestically as the West Philippine Sea.

In an incident reported by Philippine officials on December 4, Chinese coastguard vessels used a water cannon and engaged in risky maneuvers with a Manila fisheries bureau boat near the contentious Scarborough Shoal. The Philippines subsequently filed a diplomatic protest, opting against deploying navy warships to avoid further provocation.

