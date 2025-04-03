Escalation in Syria: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Rising Tensions

Overnight, Israel escalated its military actions in Syria, focusing airstrikes on key regions as tensions rise due to the new Islamist leadership in Damascus. Israel's concerns about Syrian developments are compounded by Turkey's growing influence, which they fear could lead to a Turkish protectorate.

The Israeli military operations, targeting air bases mainly in Hama and the Damascus area, are seen as efforts to neutralize potential threats. The strikes, termed as some of the most intensive since the downfall of Bashar al-Assad, highlighted Israel's strategic intent to maintain regional security and counter any encroachments.

Syria's foreign ministry denounced these actions as unjustified escalations. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized readiness to defend national security, underscoring that hostile presence from Syria will meet a strong response, reaffirming Israel's intent to stay proactive in buffer zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)