Left Menu

Escalation in Syria: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Rising Tensions

Israel intensified airstrikes on Syria, targeting air bases and southwest areas, in response to new Islamist rulers and Turkish influence. The strikes emphasized Israel's security concerns and its role in the region after Assad's fall. Syria condemned the attacks, urging international intervention against alleged Israeli aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:43 IST
Escalation in Syria: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Israel escalated its military actions in Syria, focusing airstrikes on key regions as tensions rise due to the new Islamist leadership in Damascus. Israel's concerns about Syrian developments are compounded by Turkey's growing influence, which they fear could lead to a Turkish protectorate.

The Israeli military operations, targeting air bases mainly in Hama and the Damascus area, are seen as efforts to neutralize potential threats. The strikes, termed as some of the most intensive since the downfall of Bashar al-Assad, highlighted Israel's strategic intent to maintain regional security and counter any encroachments.

Syria's foreign ministry denounced these actions as unjustified escalations. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized readiness to defend national security, underscoring that hostile presence from Syria will meet a strong response, reaffirming Israel's intent to stay proactive in buffer zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025