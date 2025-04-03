Escalation in Syria: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Rising Tensions
Israel intensified airstrikes on Syria, targeting air bases and southwest areas, in response to new Islamist rulers and Turkish influence. The strikes emphasized Israel's security concerns and its role in the region after Assad's fall. Syria condemned the attacks, urging international intervention against alleged Israeli aggression.
Overnight, Israel escalated its military actions in Syria, focusing airstrikes on key regions as tensions rise due to the new Islamist leadership in Damascus. Israel's concerns about Syrian developments are compounded by Turkey's growing influence, which they fear could lead to a Turkish protectorate.
The Israeli military operations, targeting air bases mainly in Hama and the Damascus area, are seen as efforts to neutralize potential threats. The strikes, termed as some of the most intensive since the downfall of Bashar al-Assad, highlighted Israel's strategic intent to maintain regional security and counter any encroachments.
Syria's foreign ministry denounced these actions as unjustified escalations. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized readiness to defend national security, underscoring that hostile presence from Syria will meet a strong response, reaffirming Israel's intent to stay proactive in buffer zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
