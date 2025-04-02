Trump Declares 'Liberation Day' Amid Tariff Drama Escalation
President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, declaring 'Liberation Day' in an escalation of trade tensions. The announcement, set in the White House Rose Garden, includes immediate implementation of tariffs and a future 25% auto import tariff. Global leaders anticipate retaliatory measures as economic uncertainty grows.
In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump is poised to initiate a major change in U.S. trade policy by imposing sweeping new tariffs, branding it 'Liberation Day'. The new policy approach strains international trade relations and jeopardizes existing economic orders.
Scheduled for a White House Rose Garden ceremony, the tariffs aim to balance U.S. trade costs with international rates, though the specifics remain elusive. Among the planned changes is a 25% tariff on auto imports set from April 3, with immediate effects feared across industries.
Global leaders, businesses, and investors are bracing for retaliatory measures and a volatile market landscape. Potential implications include a drastic toll on Italian and French economies and a significant impact on U.S. domestic costs, suggesting a brewing trade war with worldwide repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
