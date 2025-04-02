Trump Declares 'Liberation Day' Amid Tariff Drama Escalation

In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump is poised to initiate a major change in U.S. trade policy by imposing sweeping new tariffs, branding it 'Liberation Day'. The new policy approach strains international trade relations and jeopardizes existing economic orders.

Scheduled for a White House Rose Garden ceremony, the tariffs aim to balance U.S. trade costs with international rates, though the specifics remain elusive. Among the planned changes is a 25% tariff on auto imports set from April 3, with immediate effects feared across industries.

Global leaders, businesses, and investors are bracing for retaliatory measures and a volatile market landscape. Potential implications include a drastic toll on Italian and French economies and a significant impact on U.S. domestic costs, suggesting a brewing trade war with worldwide repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)