Tragic Abduction and Murder in Pune: The Case of Satish Wagh

Satish Wagh, uncle of Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar, was allegedly abducted and murdered in Pune by unidentified individuals. Wagh was taken during a morning walk and later found dead with multiple injuries. Police have formed several teams to track down the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 09:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Pune district as Satish Wagh, uncle of Maharashtra BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar, was reportedly abducted and murdered, police officials disclosed.

According to authorities, Wagh was forcibly taken while on his morning walk near Shewalwadi Chowk by four to five unidentified individuals. His lifeless body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered later that day on the Pune-Solapur Highway, about 40 kilometers from the abduction site.

Police teams are actively pursuing the perpetrators. Despite the absence of a ransom call or suspect, police sources confirmed Wagh had farming interests and owned a hotel near Shewalwadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

