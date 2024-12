Court to Decide on Defamation Complaint Against BJP MP

A Delhi court is slated to announce its decision on December 16 regarding a criminal defamation complaint by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

During a TV interview on October 5, 2023, Swaraj allegedly made defamatory remarks against Jain, a charge he claims reached millions of viewers.

Jain accuses Swaraj of false claims about Rs 3 crore and gold assets being recovered from his home, labeling the accusations as politically motivated defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)