China's Diplomatic Gamble in the Middle East Stumbles: The Downfall of Assad

Just over a year after China extended a warm welcome to Syria's Bashar al-Assad, the sudden fall of Assad's regime challenges Beijing's diplomatic ambitions in the Middle East. This shift exposes the limitations of China's strategy and its overestimated influence in shaping regional outcomes, according to analysts.

Assad's downfall not only diminishes the influence of his main backers, Iran and Russia, but also delivers a blow to China's global diplomatic efforts. China's inability to support its largest Middle Eastern ally highlights vulnerabilities in its approach beyond the region, impacting its strategic partnerships, experts say.

Despite securing deals and engaging in Middle Eastern diplomacy, such as brokering agreements between notable rivals, China's influence appears limited. Moving forward, Chinese experts predict cautious engagement with Syria's new government, reflecting a broader trend toward risk mitigation in China's overseas investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)