Tamil Nadu CM Denies Adani Links Amidst JPC Probe Demand

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin refuted claims of having ties with industrialist Gautam Adani. He challenged the BJP and its ally PMK on their alleged misinformation and asked if they were ready for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:03 IST
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has firmly denied any association with industrialist Gautam Adani, responding to allegations seen as part of a misinformation campaign by the BJP and PMK.

Stalin addressed the accusations during a session in the Assembly, countering PMK leader G K Mani's claims, and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani case.

The Chief Minister's bold stance is in line with demands for transparency following a US court's indictment of Adani and others over alleged bribery, fueling widespread political debate.

