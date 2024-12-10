Tamil Nadu CM Denies Adani Links Amidst JPC Probe Demand

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has firmly denied any association with industrialist Gautam Adani, responding to allegations seen as part of a misinformation campaign by the BJP and PMK.

Stalin addressed the accusations during a session in the Assembly, countering PMK leader G K Mani's claims, and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani case.

The Chief Minister's bold stance is in line with demands for transparency following a US court's indictment of Adani and others over alleged bribery, fueling widespread political debate.

