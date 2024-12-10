Tamil Nadu CM Denies Adani Links Amidst JPC Probe Demand
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin refuted claims of having ties with industrialist Gautam Adani. He challenged the BJP and its ally PMK on their alleged misinformation and asked if they were ready for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has firmly denied any association with industrialist Gautam Adani, responding to allegations seen as part of a misinformation campaign by the BJP and PMK.
Stalin addressed the accusations during a session in the Assembly, countering PMK leader G K Mani's claims, and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani case.
The Chief Minister's bold stance is in line with demands for transparency following a US court's indictment of Adani and others over alleged bribery, fueling widespread political debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Path to 2026: Strategy and Success in Assam's Political Landscape
Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs. AAP in Delhi Assembly
Mahayuti Triumphs in 2024 Maharashtra Elections as BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Opposition
BJP Clinches Victory in Assam By-Polls
BJP's Wins Propel Indian Markets Upward