Arrest in Nizhny Novgorod: Russian-German Citizen Detained Over Alleged Sabotage Plot

Russia's FSB detained a dual Russian-German citizen suspected of planning sabotage on a railroad in Nizhny Novgorod. An IED was found at his home, and he allegedly communicated with Ukrainian special services. Similar incidents target Russian railways possibly linked to pro-Ukrainian groups since the war began.

10-12-2024
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the detention of a dual Russian-German citizen in Nizhny Novgorod. The individual, born in 2003, is accused of plotting to sabotage a railway in the city.

Authorities discovered an improvised explosive device at his residence and alleged connections with Ukrainian special services. The arrest ties into a series of similar incidents traceable to pro-Ukrainian groups aiming to destabilize Russian transport lines amid ongoing conflict.

A video released shows the suspect appearing to confess. However, details around the confession remain unclear, including if it was made under duress. Additional arrests related to this case have occurred, although the FSB has not disclosed further information.

