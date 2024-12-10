Junior Clerk Nabbed in Rs 20,000 Bribery Scandal

The Odisha vigilance department took decisive action on Tuesday as a junior clerk was arrested at the sub-registrar office in Bhubaneswar for corruption involving a substantial Rs 20,000 bribe. The woman was caught following a meticulously planned trap after a complaint was lodged against her unethical activities.

The bribe was demanded in exchange for facilitating the execution of a registered sale deed. The vigilance officials intercepted the monetary exchange in the clerk's office room, recovering and seizing the entire amount in the presence of witnesses, confirming her corrupt practices.

Further investigations led to simultaneous searches at her residence in Old Town, Bhubaneswar, and her workplace, where the vigilance team unearthed an additional Rs 15 lakh in cash, raising further questions about the dealings within the office as examinations of staff and inquiries into the cash's origin proceed.

