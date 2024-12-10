Village Revolt Against EVMs: Kolewadi's Ballot Fight

The residents of Kolewadi village in Maharashtra's Satara district have taken a firm stand against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) by passing a resolution to conduct future elections via ballot papers. This movement makes Kolewadi the second village in the state to express opposition to EVMs, following Markadwadi's attempt at a 're-polling' exercise.

The decision emerges amidst growing skepticism about EVM reliability, particularly after the Congress's Prithviraj Chavan was defeated in the Karad (South) assembly constituency. Residents, expressing a 'collective demand,' have declared their intentions to boycott the polls should EVMs continue to be used.

Despite these developments, Satara district collector Jitendra Dudi stated that his office is yet to receive an official copy of the resolution from the gram panchayat, hence no formal action can be taken at this juncture. The Election Commission's response to these demands is awaited as villages like Kolewadi push for a return to traditional voting methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)