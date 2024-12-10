Left Menu

Inclusive Transition: UN Envoy's Call for Unity in Post-Assad Syria

The UN's special envoy for Syria emphasized the need for inclusive transitional arrangements after Bashar Assad's removal, involving groups like HTS. He warned against repatriating refugees amid ongoing conflict and cautioned against international actions undermining Syria's transformation, following Israeli incursions and continued unrest in the northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:28 IST
  • Germany

The United Nations' special envoy for Syria has stressed the critical need for inclusive transitional arrangements following the potential ousting of Bashar Assad. The envoy asserted the importance of including groups such as the HTS rebel army, despite its designation as a terrorist organization by the UN.

During a briefing at the UN's Geneva headquarters, the envoy highlighted the positive signals being sent by HTS and other armed groups, emphasizing unity and inclusiveness as essential components for Syria's future stability. However, he warned about premature calls for repatriating Syrian refugees, given the ongoing fluid conflict situation.

The special envoy further cautioned against any actions by international actors, particularly referencing Israeli moves to expand a buffer zone inside Syria, which could jeopardize the potential transformation and stability in the war-torn nation.

