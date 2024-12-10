Inclusive Transition: UN Envoy's Call for Unity in Post-Assad Syria
The UN's special envoy for Syria emphasized the need for inclusive transitional arrangements after Bashar Assad's removal, involving groups like HTS. He warned against repatriating refugees amid ongoing conflict and cautioned against international actions undermining Syria's transformation, following Israeli incursions and continued unrest in the northeast.
- Country:
- Germany
The United Nations' special envoy for Syria has stressed the critical need for inclusive transitional arrangements following the potential ousting of Bashar Assad. The envoy asserted the importance of including groups such as the HTS rebel army, despite its designation as a terrorist organization by the UN.
During a briefing at the UN's Geneva headquarters, the envoy highlighted the positive signals being sent by HTS and other armed groups, emphasizing unity and inclusiveness as essential components for Syria's future stability. However, he warned about premature calls for repatriating Syrian refugees, given the ongoing fluid conflict situation.
The special envoy further cautioned against any actions by international actors, particularly referencing Israeli moves to expand a buffer zone inside Syria, which could jeopardize the potential transformation and stability in the war-torn nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- Syria
- Bashar Assad
- HTS
- refugees
- conflict
- transition
- unity
- inclusiveness
- repatriation
ALSO READ
Vietnam Accelerates Electric Mobility Transition: World Bank Report Outlines Roadmap for Decarbonizing Transport
Understanding the Decline of Japan’s Saving Rate Through Demographic Transitions
British National Captured in Russian Kursk Region Amid Ongoing Conflict
Crackdown on Rohingya Refugees in Jammu: Landlords Face Legal Action
Ceasefire Hopes Rise Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict