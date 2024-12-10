Kolewadi Village Votes for Ballot over EVM

Kolewadi, a village in Maharashtra's Satara district, has taken a stand against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by resolving to use ballot papers for future elections. This makes it the second village in the state to pass such a resolution, showcasing growing concerns over EVM reliability.

The village falls under the Karad (South) assembly constituency, previously represented by Congress leader and ex-chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who faced a surprising defeat to BJP's Atul Bhosale by a margin of over 39,000 votes. The resolution came in response to doubts raised by villagers about the credibility of EVMs after this unexpected outcome.

Villagers have expressed a firm resolve to boycott the polls if the election process does not revert to ballot papers. Their stance follows a thwarted attempt at mock re-polling by another village using ballots, further fueling the debate on voting transparency. The district collector awaits official communication from the gram panchayat before taking further action.

