Left Menu

Kolewadi Village Votes for Ballot over EVM

Kolewadi village in Maharashtra's Satara district has resolved to conduct future elections using ballot papers, citing doubts over EVMs. The resolution reflects citizens' concerns after unexpected electoral outcomes for Congress candidate Prithviraj Chavan. The village promises to boycott polls unless traditional voting methods are reinstated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:28 IST
Kolewadi Village Votes for Ballot over EVM
  • Country:
  • India

Kolewadi, a village in Maharashtra's Satara district, has taken a stand against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by resolving to use ballot papers for future elections. This makes it the second village in the state to pass such a resolution, showcasing growing concerns over EVM reliability.

The village falls under the Karad (South) assembly constituency, previously represented by Congress leader and ex-chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who faced a surprising defeat to BJP's Atul Bhosale by a margin of over 39,000 votes. The resolution came in response to doubts raised by villagers about the credibility of EVMs after this unexpected outcome.

Villagers have expressed a firm resolve to boycott the polls if the election process does not revert to ballot papers. Their stance follows a thwarted attempt at mock re-polling by another village using ballots, further fueling the debate on voting transparency. The district collector awaits official communication from the gram panchayat before taking further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024