Left Menu

Clash in Karnataka over Reservation Demands

Protests in Karnataka by the Panchamasali Lingayats turned violent as demonstrators breached barricades at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. They demand a change in reservation status to the 2A category for better government job and education opportunities. Police resorted to lathi-charge to control the crowd, leading to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:01 IST
Clash in Karnataka over Reservation Demands
protest blockade Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Karnataka police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge as protests by the Panchamasali Lingayats turned violent. The demonstrators breached police barricades at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where the Karnataka Legislative session was underway.

Leading the agitation was Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, who has been advocating for the inclusion of the Panchamasali community in the 2A reservation category, which would grant them 15 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, up from the current 3B category that offers only a five per cent quota.

The protestors' frustration escalated, resulting in damage to government and private vehicles of MLAs and MLCs. With the situation exacerbating, R Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, ordered the lathi-charge, leading to several injuries and preventive custody of many demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024