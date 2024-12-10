Clash in Karnataka over Reservation Demands

On Tuesday, the Karnataka police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge as protests by the Panchamasali Lingayats turned violent. The demonstrators breached police barricades at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where the Karnataka Legislative session was underway.

Leading the agitation was Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, who has been advocating for the inclusion of the Panchamasali community in the 2A reservation category, which would grant them 15 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, up from the current 3B category that offers only a five per cent quota.

The protestors' frustration escalated, resulting in damage to government and private vehicles of MLAs and MLCs. With the situation exacerbating, R Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, ordered the lathi-charge, leading to several injuries and preventive custody of many demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)