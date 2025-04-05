VHP Protests Against Muslim Reservation Bill in Karnataka

In a strong backlash against Karnataka's decision to reserve 4% of public contracts for Muslims, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced a series of protests on April 8 across all district headquarters in the state. A significant protest rally is set to take place at Freedom Park on the same day.

The VHP criticized the 'Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025', which was recently passed by the state legislature. The proposed legislation allocates contracts for civil works valued up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services procurement up to Rs 1 crore to Muslims. The VHP argues this allocation is religion-based and unconstitutional.

Recalling a similar situation in 2005, where Andhra Pradesh's 5% reservation scheme for Muslims was deemed unconstitutional, the VHP expressed doubt over Karnataka's awareness of this precedent. The organization has formally addressed these concerns to the Governor, seeking his intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)