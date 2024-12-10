Left Menu

Intensified Conflict: Gaza Struggles Amid Israeli Strikes

Over 34 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza amid ongoing conflict. Mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States show signs of optimism for a ceasefire. Hamas remains open to negotiation, but the release of hostages and cease of aggression are key conditions for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:02 IST
Intensified Conflict: Gaza Struggles Amid Israeli Strikes
Image Credit:

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 34 Palestinians, medics reported. These events unfolded as Israeli tanks advanced into central and southern parts of the enclave, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Local reports indicate that the casualties include entire families, with the Palestinian Civil Emergency documenting grievous losses, including women and children. Efforts to mediate a ceasefire by Arab nations backed by international actors have yet to yield a resolution, although there are budding signs of possible agreements.

Hamas officials have shown willingness to negotiate, indicating potential progress towards ending the conflict. However, further steps hinge on mutual agreements regarding hostage exchanges and cessation of hostilities. The international community remains watchful as talks progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

