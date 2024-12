Russian-German Citizen Detained in Russian Sabotage Case

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a person holding dual Russian-German citizenship, implicating him in a sabotage plan targeting a railway system in Nizhny Novgorod, approximately 450 km east of Moscow.

Reportedly born in 2003, the suspect was discovered with an improvised explosive device at his residence. Additionally, authorities disclosed communications between him and a Ukrainian special services member. Efforts from Ukraine's security agencies for comments remain unanswered.

Amid ongoing tensions marked by rail disruptions in Ukraine since February 2022, the German embassy in Moscow is attempting to gain access to the detainee despite Russia's stance on exclusive national treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)