Supreme Court Upholds Reinstate of IPS Officer Amidst Controversies

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by the government seeking to overturn a decision reinstating Gurjinder Pal Singh, a senior IPS officer from Chhattisgarh.

This decision comes after allegations of corruption and extortion against Singh led to his compulsory retirement. However, the Delhi High Court had earlier upheld his reinstatement, finding no substantial evidence to support his removal.

The Centre argued for public interest in their decision, but the court asserted that the existing allegations were not strong enough to justify Singh's compulsory retirement.

