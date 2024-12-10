Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Reinstate of IPS Officer Amidst Controversies

The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the Centre, supporting the reinstatement of IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh, accused of corruption and extortion. The decision backs a High Court ruling dismissing the officer's compulsory retirement. Allegations against Singh were deemed insufficient by the court.

  India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by the government seeking to overturn a decision reinstating Gurjinder Pal Singh, a senior IPS officer from Chhattisgarh.

This decision comes after allegations of corruption and extortion against Singh led to his compulsory retirement. However, the Delhi High Court had earlier upheld his reinstatement, finding no substantial evidence to support his removal.

The Centre argued for public interest in their decision, but the court asserted that the existing allegations were not strong enough to justify Singh's compulsory retirement.

