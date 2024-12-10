Left Menu

Pope Francis and Mahmoud Abbas to Discuss Peace Efforts

Pope Francis is set to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican. During Abbas' visit to Italy, he's also scheduled to see Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The meeting comes after Pope Francis has voiced criticisms of Israel's military actions.

Updated: 10-12-2024 17:43 IST
Pope Francis is slated to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas this Thursday at the Vatican, according to a planning note released by the Vatican on Tuesday. Abbas is making a trip to Italy and will also hold talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit.

This meeting with Abbas will add to the series of discussions the Pope has held on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, during which he has been vocally critical of Israel's military operations. Recently, Pope Francis condemned the international community's failure to halt the conflict, describing it as a "shameful inability."

Pope Francis, who has been the head of the Catholic Church since 2013, has also denounced the Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, against Hezbollah targets, as morally excessive. This meeting at the Vatican's apostolic palace will be their latest since November 2021 and will include discussions with top diplomatic officials of the Catholic Church.

