Eric Trump Promises 'Wall' Between Trump Organization and U.S. Government

Eric Trump has pledged to uphold a robust separation between the Trump Organization and U.S. governmental affairs during his father Donald Trump's second presidential term. In an interview with Reuters, he assured that the family's business will maintain ethical standards and refrain from direct dealings with governments.

Reiterating a commitment to ethical responsibility, Eric stated that expert legal teams will ensure the company sidesteps conflicts of interest. Despite the separation, he expects the Trump Organization to continue its international expansion, citing new developments in Saudi Arabia's capital and Jeddah, along with existing interests in Dubai.

While acknowledging the political landscape in the Gulf region, Eric expressed confidence in renewed U.S. influence under his father's leadership. Highlighting past achievements, he depicted the previous term as one of security and prosperity, contrasting it with current conditions and promising a swift return to stability.

