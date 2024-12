Future of Syria: Navigating Post-Assad Instability

The United Nations' special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, advised European nations against rushing to repatriate refugees after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government. Speaking from Geneva, Pedersen emphasized Syria's ongoing turmoil, citing northeast conflicts and Israel's military interventions.

Pedersen highlighted Syria's 'fluid' state, underscoring disastrous humanitarian conditions and a collapsed economy. Despite aspirations among Syrians to return, he stressed the need for international aid to support this transition responsibly.

He further warned that military actions like Israel's must cease to foster a peaceful transition. Pedersen called for inclusive transitional arrangements, cautioning against marginalizing groups like HTS, signaling a critical juncture for Syria's future.

